UBS Group AG Acquires Substantial Stake in Metal Powder Works Limited

K-TIG Ltd ( (AU:MPW) ) has shared an announcement.

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate have become substantial holders in Metal Powder Works Limited, acquiring a 5.04% voting power in the company. This acquisition involves various branches of UBS, including those in Singapore and London, and reflects UBS’s strategic interest in expanding its influence within the company, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

More about K-TIG Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 603,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$250.8M

