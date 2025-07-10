UBS Group AG Acquires Substantial Stake in Metal Powder Works Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from K-TIG Ltd ( (AU:MPW) ) is now available.

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate have become a substantial holder in Metal Powder Works Limited as of July 8, 2025, with a 5% voting power. This acquisition involves various branches of UBS, including those in Singapore, London, Australia, and Switzerland, each holding different numbers of ordinary shares, indicating a strategic move by UBS to consolidate its influence and control within the company.

More about K-TIG Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 608,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$214.6M

