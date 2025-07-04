UBS Group AG Acquires Substantial Stake in Metal Powder Works Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

K-TIG Ltd ( (AU:MPW) ) has shared an update.

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate have become substantial holders in Metal Powder Works Limited, with a voting power of 5.07% as of July 2, 2025. This acquisition of shares, primarily through UBS AG’s Singapore and London branches, signifies a strategic investment in Metal Powder Works Limited, potentially impacting the company’s market position and shareholder dynamics.

More about K-TIG Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 597,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$202.7M

See more data about MPW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue