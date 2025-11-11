UACJ Corporation Reports Q2 Financial Results with Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

UACJ Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, showing a 10.9% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced significant declines in operating income and profit before tax, with a notable 55.9% drop in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also announced a four-for-one stock split effective October 1, 2025, impacting its earnings per share calculations. Despite the financial challenges, UACJ revised its dividend forecasts, indicating an increase, reflecting confidence in its long-term strategy and commitment to shareholder returns.

More about UACJ

UACJ Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the production and distribution of aluminum products. The company focuses on providing high-quality aluminum materials for various industries, enhancing its market position through innovation and strategic growth.

Average Trading Volume: 501,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen368.2B

