UACJ Corporation Reports Q2 Financial Results with Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

UACJ ( (JP:5741) ) has issued an announcement.
UACJ Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, showing a 10.9% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced significant declines in operating income and profit before tax, with a notable 55.9% drop in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also announced a four-for-one stock split effective October 1, 2025, impacting its earnings per share calculations. Despite the financial challenges, UACJ revised its dividend forecasts, indicating an increase, reflecting confidence in its long-term strategy and commitment to shareholder returns.
More about UACJ
UACJ Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the production and distribution of aluminum products. The company focuses on providing high-quality aluminum materials for various industries, enhancing its market position through innovation and strategic growth.
Average Trading Volume: 501,308
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen368.2B
