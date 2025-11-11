UACJ Corporation Increases Earnings and Dividend Forecasts for FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

UACJ ( (JP:5741) ) has provided an announcement.

UACJ Corporation has revised its consolidated earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipating higher earnings due to favorable inventory impacts from rising aluminum ingot prices. The company has increased its revenue forecast by 5.8% and its dividend payout ratio is projected to be 33.1%, reflecting its policy of returning profits to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5741) stock is a Buy with a Yen2233.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on UACJ stock, see the JP:5741 Stock Forecast page.

More about UACJ

UACJ Corporation operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and distribution of aluminum products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to maintaining stable dividend payments.

Average Trading Volume: 501,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen368.2B

Find detailed analytics on 5741 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

