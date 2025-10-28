U.S. House Prices Surge, Surpassing Expectations

The U.S. House Price Index rose by 0.4% in the latest report, showing a notable increase from the previous month’s unchanged figure. This marks an absolute increase of 0.4 percentage points, indicating a strengthening in the housing market.

The actual rise of 0.4% significantly surpassed the analyst estimate of 0.1%, suggesting stronger-than-expected demand in the housing sector. This unexpected growth in house prices is likely to boost real estate and construction stocks in the short term, as investors anticipate increased activity in these sectors. The market impact may be sentiment-driven, reflecting optimism about the housing market’s resilience.

