Twin Vee PowerCats Welcomes New CFO Michael Dickerson

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. has appointed Michael P. Dickerson, a seasoned professional with over three decades of corporate finance and operations experience, as their new Chief Financial & Administrative Officer. With a robust background, including a recent executive role at Savannah River Logistics and a history with Dorman Products and Aaron’s Inc., Dickerson brings extensive expertise to Twin Vee. Alongside a $200,000 annual salary, Dickerson’s compensation package includes performance bonuses, stock options, benefits, and additional perks tied to company revenue milestones. His appointment is part of a five-year agreement, with provisions for termination conditions and post-employment restrictions to protect the company’s interests.

