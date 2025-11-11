TV Asahi Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TV Asahi Holdings ( (JP:9409) ) has provided an update.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 7.6% and operating profit surging by 140.9% compared to the previous year. This robust performance is indicative of the company’s strong market positioning and operational efficiency, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence and solidifying its competitive edge in the media industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9409) stock is a Hold with a Yen3354.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TV Asahi Holdings stock, see the JP:9409 Stock Forecast page.

More about TV Asahi Holdings

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation is a prominent player in the media industry, primarily focusing on television broadcasting. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its diverse range of media services, catering to a wide audience in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 303,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen324.9B

