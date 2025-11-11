TV Asahi Holdings Achieves Record Sales and Profits in First Half of FY2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TV Asahi Holdings ( (JP:9409) ) has issued an update.

TV Asahi Holdings reported a strong performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, achieving record sales and profits. The TV broadcasting and internet businesses saw significant growth, driven by high viewer ratings and increased digital advertising revenue. However, the shopping and other business segments experienced declines. The company has revised its consolidated earnings forecast upward, indicating positive expectations for the fiscal year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9409) stock is a Hold with a Yen3354.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TV Asahi Holdings stock, see the JP:9409 Stock Forecast page.

More about TV Asahi Holdings

TV Asahi Holdings operates in the media and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on TV broadcasting, internet services, and shopping. The company is known for its terrestrial advertising and digital streaming services, with a significant market presence in Tokyo.

Average Trading Volume: 303,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen324.9B

