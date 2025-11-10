Tuya Inc. Schedules Board Meeting and Earnings Call for Q3 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tuya, Inc. Class A ( (HK:2391) ) has issued an update.

Tuya Inc. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited quarterly results for the period ending September 30, 2025. The company will also host an earnings conference call on November 25, 2025, to discuss these results, indicating its commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2391) stock is a Buy with a HK$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tuya, Inc. Class A stock, see the HK:2391 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tuya, Inc. Class A

Tuya Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with weighted voting rights. It is listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, focusing on providing Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 133,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$10.32B

