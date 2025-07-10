Turning Point Therapeutics Advances Cancer Study with Repotrectinib

Turning Point Therapeutics ((TPTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Turning Point Therapeutics is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1/2, Open-Label, Multi-Center, First-in-Human Study of the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Anti-Tumor Activity of TPX-0005 in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring ALK, ROS1, or NTRK1-3 Rearrangements (TRIDENT-1)’. The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of repotrectinib (TPX-0005) in treating advanced solid tumors with specific genetic rearrangements, marking a significant step in targeted cancer therapy.

The intervention being tested is oral repotrectinib (TPX-0005), a drug designed to inhibit tumor growth in patients with specific genetic alterations. It targets ALK, ROS1, and NTRK1-3 gene rearrangements, which are known to drive cancer progression.

This interventional study employs a single-group assignment model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It includes both Phase 1 and Phase 2 components to assess dose-limiting toxicities and overall response rates, respectively.

The study began on March 7, 2017, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing progress. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s development and anticipated milestones.

The study’s progress could influence Turning Point Therapeutics’ stock performance by demonstrating potential advancements in cancer treatment. Positive outcomes may boost investor confidence, especially in comparison to competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

