Turners Automotive Group Director Increases Shareholding

Turners Automotive Group Ltd ( (AU:TRA) ) has issued an update.

Turners Automotive Group Limited disclosed a change in the shareholding of its director, Alistair Douglas Petrie, who increased his stake through a dividend reinvestment plan. This transaction, involving 117,261 ordinary shares valued at approximately $841,933.98, reflects ongoing shareholder engagement and financial strategy, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market positioning.

More about Turners Automotive Group Ltd

Turners Automotive Group Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the sale and financing of vehicles. The company is listed on the NZX and ASX and is known for its comprehensive automotive services, including vehicle sales, finance, and insurance.

Average Trading Volume: 211

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$582.8M

