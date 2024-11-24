Turners Automotive Announces Upcoming Dividend Distribution

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (AU:TRA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Turners Automotive Group Ltd has announced a dividend distribution of NZD 0.08235294 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect to receive their payments on January 29, 2025, with the record date set for January 10, 2025. Investors interested in dividend stocks may find this announcement noteworthy as it highlights the company’s financial health and shareholder returns.

For further insights into AU:TRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.