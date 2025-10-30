Turn Therapeutics Partners with Medline for Global Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Turn Therapeutics Inc ( (TTRX) ) has provided an update.

On October 30, 2025, Turn Therapeutics announced a global supply, development, and license agreement with Medline, a leading medical-surgical product manufacturer and distributor. This collaboration aims to leverage Turn’s PermaFusion® delivery platform with Medline’s global distribution capabilities to enhance product opportunities in professional and retail markets. The partnership is seen as a transformative milestone for Turn, enabling the company to focus on innovation while utilizing Medline’s infrastructure to deliver advanced solutions worldwide. Financial terms and development timelines remain confidential, with further updates expected as joint initiatives progress.

Turn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products for dermatology, wound care, and infectious disease. The company has received FDA clearances for its wound and dermatology formulations and is advancing clinical programs in eczema and onychomycosis. Additionally, Turn is involved in global health initiatives for thermostable vaccine delivery to underserved areas.

