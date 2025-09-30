Turkey’s Exports Plunge: $3.2 Billion Shortfall

Turkey’s exports have decreased to $21.7 billion, down from the previous $24.9 billion, marking a decline of $3.2 billion. This represents a significant reduction in export volume.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The actual export figure of $21.7 billion fell short of the analyst estimate of $21.8 billion. This shortfall may impact sectors reliant on international trade, such as manufacturing and logistics. The market reaction is likely to be short-term, driven by sentiment, as investors reassess growth prospects and potential policy adjustments in response to the export decline.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue