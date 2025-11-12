Tsurumi Manufacturing Completes Treasury Stock Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co ( (JP:6351) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of 26,300 shares of its treasury stock, amounting to 50,722,700 yen, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This acquisition is part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 600,000 shares, with a total budget of 2.4 billion yen, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

More about Tsurumi Manufacturing Co

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing and distributing industrial equipment. The company is known for its expertise in manufacturing pumps and related equipment, serving various market segments that require reliable and efficient fluid handling solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 40,077

Current Market Cap: Yen94.99B

