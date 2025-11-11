Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Announces Upward Revisions to Earnings Forecasts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Tsurumi Manufacturing Co ( (JP:6351) ).

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has announced upward revisions to its earnings forecasts for the six months ended September 30, 2025, and the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company attributes this positive adjustment to increased sales driven by strong demand for its innovative submersible pumps and favorable market conditions in Japan and overseas. The weakening of the yen has also contributed to the improved profit outlook, positioning Tsurumi Manufacturing favorably within its industry.

More about Tsurumi Manufacturing Co

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on high-efficiency submersible pumps equipped with a smashing mechanism. These products are particularly noted for their solid matter passing capability and have gained recognition in the Japanese plant and factory market, as well as in the mining and steel markets in North America and the equipment/plant market in Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 40,423

Current Market Cap: Yen94.99B

For detailed information about 6351 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue