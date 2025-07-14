TSURUHA HOLDINGS Reports Steady Sales Growth Amid Strategic Store Network Optimization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TSURUHA Holdings ( (JP:3391) ) just unveiled an update.

TSURUHA HOLDINGS INC. reported a steady increase in sales for the fiscal year ending February 2026, with a cumulative year-on-year growth rate of 4.6% in net sales across all stores. Despite some store closures, the company continues to expand its operations, opening 33 new stores while closing 29, indicating a strategic focus on optimizing its store network for better performance.

TSURUHA HOLDINGS INC. operates in the retail industry, focusing on drugstores and pharmacies. The company manages several store brands, including Tsuruha, Kusurino Fukutaro, Drug Store Wellness, Wants, Lady Drug Store, Kyourindo, and Drug Eleven. It has a significant presence in Japan with a total of 2,662 domestic stores, of which 986 are dispensing pharmacies, and also operates 24 overseas stores and 7 franchise stores.

YTD Price Performance: 32.00%

Average Trading Volume: 268,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen554.1B

