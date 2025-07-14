TSURUHA Holdings Reports Stable Financial Results Amid Fiscal Year-End Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from TSURUHA Holdings ( (JP:3391) ).

TSURUHA Holdings Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending May 31, 2025, showing a slight decrease in net sales compared to the previous period. The company has undergone a fiscal year-end change, impacting the comparability of its financial results. Despite this, the company remains stable with a solid equity ratio and a slight increase in net assets. The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, has been revised, reflecting adjustments in the company’s financial strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3391) stock is a Hold with a Yen11400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TSURUHA Holdings stock, see the JP:3391 Stock Forecast page.

More about TSURUHA Holdings

TSURUHA Holdings Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the retail industry. It focuses on providing a range of products and services, likely in the health and wellness sector, given the nature of its operations.

YTD Price Performance: 32.00%

Average Trading Volume: 268,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen554.1B

See more data about 3391 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue