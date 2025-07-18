Tsukuba Bank Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Director Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tsukuba Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8338) ) has provided an update.

Tsukuba Bank, Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of its treasury shares as restricted stock remuneration, following a resolution by its Board of Directors. This move involves the disposal of 66,905 shares at a price of 226 yen per share, amounting to a total of 15,120,530 yen, and is aimed at remunerating five directors of the bank.

Tsukuba Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, offering banking products and services primarily in Japan. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 8338.

Average Trading Volume: 577,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen20.14B

