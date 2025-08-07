Tsubota Laboratory Reports First Quarter Losses Amidst Sales Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Tsubota Laboratory Incorporated ( (JP:4890) ) is now available.

Tsubota Laboratory Incorporated reported a decrease in net sales and continuing losses for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Despite a slight improvement in the equity to total assets ratio, the company faces challenges in achieving profitability, with forecasts indicating a modest increase in net sales but a decrease in profits for the full fiscal year.

More about Tsubota Laboratory Incorporated

Tsubota Laboratory Incorporated is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of research and development. The company focuses on developing innovative solutions and products, although specific details about its primary products or market focus are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 82,292

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen9.65B

