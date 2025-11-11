Tsubaki Nakashima Reports Decline in Financial Performance and Suspends Dividends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd ( (JP:6464) ) has shared an announcement.

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with sales dropping by 9.5% and operating profit plummeting by 65.4% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a suspension of dividends for the fiscal year, reflecting its challenging financial position and impacting shareholder returns.

More about Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the manufacturing and sales of precision components such as ball screws and ball ways.

Average Trading Volume: 300,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen15.46B

