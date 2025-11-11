Tsit Wing Expands OEM Services with Tai Luen Under New Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited ( (HK:2119) ) has issued an update.

Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited has announced that its subsidiary, TW Coffee, has been providing OEM services to Tai Luen, a subsidiary of DCH Food, since March 2024 under a three-year agreement. These transactions are considered continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules due to DCH Food’s substantial shareholding in Tsit Wing. While current transaction amounts are below the reporting threshold, future transactions are expected to exceed this, requiring reporting and annual review but not independent shareholder approval.

More about Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited

Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited operates in the food and beverage industry, primarily offering coffee and tea products. The company focuses on providing OEM services through its subsidiary TW Coffee.

Average Trading Volume: 143,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$396.4M

