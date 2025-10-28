Tsingtao Brewery Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2025

Tsingtao Brewery Co Class H ( (TSGTF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tsingtao Brewery Co Class H presented to its investors.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, a prominent player in the brewing industry, is known for its flagship Tsingtao Beer brand and operates as a Sino-foreign joint stock company in China. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Tsingtao Brewery reported a slight increase in revenue and net profit, with the latter rising by 5.7% year-on-year to RMB 5.27 billion. The company also highlighted its strategic focus on optimizing product structures and expanding both domestic and international markets, which contributed to its sustained profitability.

Key financial metrics from the report reveal a total revenue of RMB 29.37 billion for the first three quarters of 2025, marking a 1.4% increase from the previous year. The net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB 5.27 billion, reflecting a 5.7% growth. The company also reported a total profit of RMB 7.17 billion, up by 6.58% year-on-year. Additionally, Tsingtao Brewery’s flagship brand, Tsingtao Beer, saw a 4.1% increase in sales volume, while its mid-to-high-end and premium products experienced a 5.6% rise in sales.

Despite a decrease in net cash flow from operating activities by 6.65%, Tsingtao Brewery’s total equity attributable to shareholders increased by 7.82%, indicating a strong financial position. The company continues to leverage its brand strength and distribution network to enhance consumer experiences and drive product consumption.

Looking ahead, Tsingtao Brewery remains committed to its strategic initiatives aimed at high-quality development and market expansion. The company is poised to continue its growth trajectory by focusing on innovative marketing strategies and strengthening its presence in both traditional and emerging distribution channels.

