Tsingtao Brewery Announces Repurchase and Cancellation of Restricted Shares

Tsingtao Brewery Co ( (HK:0168) ) just unveiled an update.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited announced the repurchase and cancellation of 1,667 Restricted A Shares due to a participant’s resignation, as part of its Restricted A Shares Incentive Plan. This move reflects the company’s adherence to its incentive plan’s provisions and will result in a slight adjustment to its shareholding structure, with no shares remaining under selling restrictions after the cancellation.

More about Tsingtao Brewery Co

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is a Sino-foreign joint stock limited company based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the brewing industry, focusing on the production and distribution of beer. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is known for its flagship product, Tsingtao Beer, which is a popular brand both domestically and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: -3.37%

Average Trading Volume: 4,211,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$83.66B

