TSI Holdings Reports Strong October Sales Driven by Physical Stores

TSI Holdings Co ( (JP:3608) ) has issued an announcement.

In October 2025, TSI Holdings Co. reported a year-on-year sales increase of 133.2% across all retail channels, driven by strong performance in physical stores due to a decline in temperature boosting autumn and winter product sales. However, e-commerce sales struggled, resulting in existing retail channels maintaining similar sales levels to the previous year. Excluding the impact of the newly consolidated Daytona International, the overall sales growth was 94.9% year-on-year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3608) stock is a Buy with a Yen1201.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TSI Holdings Co stock, see the JP:3608 Stock Forecast page.

More about TSI Holdings Co

TSI Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on both physical stores and e-commerce channels in Japan. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by Representative Director & President Tsuyoshi Shimoji.

YTD Price Performance: -4.18%

Average Trading Volume: 291,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen55.84B

