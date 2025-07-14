TSI Holdings Acquires Daytona International to Boost Growth Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TSI Holdings Co ( (JP:3608) ) has provided an announcement.

TSI Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of Daytona International Co., Ltd., making it a subsidiary to enhance its brand portfolio and strengthen its market position. This strategic move is expected to generate synergies through economies of scale and leverage Daytona’s OMO platform to acquire new customer segments and expand revenue opportunities, supporting TSI’s medium- to long-term growth strategy.

More about TSI Holdings Co

TSI Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the fashion industry, focusing on creating global empathy and social value through fashion entertainment. The company is implementing a brand portfolio strategy to meet diverse consumer needs and expand into new market segments as part of its growth strategy.

YTD Price Performance: 13.30%

Average Trading Volume: 298,248

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen77.88B

