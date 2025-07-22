Tse Sui Luen Jewellery Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd ( (HK:0417) ) is now available.

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 2, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the consideration of audited financial statements, re-election of a director, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for the board to issue additional shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the jewellery industry. It focuses on the design, manufacture, and retail of jewellery products, serving markets primarily in Hong Kong and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 81,910

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$184.4M

