Trustpilot Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Trustpilot Group Plc ( (GB:TRST) ) has provided an update.
Trustpilot Group Plc announced the purchase of 222,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program initiated in September 2025. This move, which involves the cancellation of purchased shares, is part of a broader strategy to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value, having already acquired over 5.3 million shares since the program’s inception.
Spark’s Take on GB:TRST Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Neutral.
Trustpilot Group Plc’s financial performance is a strong point, with significant revenue growth and improving profitability metrics. However, the technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the valuation suggests the stock is overvalued with a very high P/E ratio. These factors contribute to a moderate overall stock score.
More about Trustpilot Group Plc
Trustpilot Group Plc operates in the online review industry, providing a platform for consumers to review and rate businesses. The company focuses on enhancing transparency and trust between consumers and businesses across various markets.
Average Trading Volume: 1,959,964
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: £739.1M
