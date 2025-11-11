Trustpilot Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Trustpilot Group Plc ( (GB:TRST) ) has provided an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc announced the purchase of 222,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program initiated in September 2025. This move, which involves the cancellation of purchased shares, is part of a broader strategy to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value, having already acquired over 5.3 million shares since the program’s inception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TRST) stock is a Hold with a £186.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trustpilot Group Plc stock, see the GB:TRST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Neutral.

Trustpilot Group Plc’s financial performance is a strong point, with significant revenue growth and improving profitability metrics. However, the technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the valuation suggests the stock is overvalued with a very high P/E ratio. These factors contribute to a moderate overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TRST stock, click here.

More about Trustpilot Group Plc

Trustpilot Group Plc operates in the online review industry, providing a platform for consumers to review and rate businesses. The company focuses on enhancing transparency and trust between consumers and businesses across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,959,964

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £739.1M

See more data about TRST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue