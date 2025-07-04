Trustpilot Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Trustpilot Group Plc ( (GB:TRST) ) has issued an announcement.

Trustpilot Group Plc has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 50,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback programme. The company plans to cancel these shares, contributing to a total of over 5 million shares bought back since March 2025, reflecting a strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TRST) stock is a Buy with a £215.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trustpilot Group Plc stock, see the GB:TRST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Neutral.

Trustpilot Group Plc’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance, with robust revenue growth and improving profitability metrics. However, the stock’s technical indicators suggest caution, and its high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights into future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TRST stock, click here.

More about Trustpilot Group Plc

Trustpilot Group Plc operates in the online review industry, providing a platform for consumers to share and read reviews about businesses. The company focuses on enhancing transparency and trust between consumers and businesses across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,828,726

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £957M

See more data about TRST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue