Trustpilot Executes Share Buyback Strategy

The latest update is out from Trustpilot Group Plc ( (GB:TRST) ).

Trustpilot Group Plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 50,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move, which involves canceling the purchased shares, is part of a larger strategy that has seen the company buy back over 5.5 million shares since March 2025, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TRST) stock is a Buy with a £220.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Neutral.

Trustpilot Group Plc shows strong financial performance with improving profitability and stable cash flow generation, which is a significant strength. However, technical indicators suggest the stock is overbought, and the high P/E ratio indicates overvaluation, presenting risks to potential investors.

More about Trustpilot Group Plc

Trustpilot Group Plc operates in the online review industry, providing a platform for consumers to share feedback on businesses. The company focuses on enhancing transparency and trust between businesses and consumers through its review services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,743,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.09B

