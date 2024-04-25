Trustpilot Executes Share Buyback and Cancels Shares

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has announced the buyback of 21,953 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 192.60 to 196.60 GBp per share, with a volume-weighted average of 194.51 GBp, as part of its share buyback program initiated earlier this year. These shares, purchased on the London Stock Exchange through Berenberg, are to be cancelled as part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital.

