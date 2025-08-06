Trustpilot Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Trustpilot Group Plc ( (GB:TRST) ) has issued an announcement.

Trustpilot Group Plc announced the purchase of 93,996 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, part of a larger strategy initiated in March 2025, aims to cancel purchased shares, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning by reducing the number of shares in circulation and possibly increasing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TRST) stock is a Buy with a £220.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trustpilot Group Plc stock, see the GB:TRST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven primarily by strong financial performance, including robust revenue growth and efficient cash flow management. Technical indicators suggest a lack of strong buying momentum, and valuation metrics indicate the stock may be overvalued, which could pose a risk if earnings growth does not accelerate.

More about Trustpilot Group Plc

Trustpilot Group Plc operates in the online review industry, providing a platform for consumers to share reviews and feedback about businesses. The company primarily focuses on enhancing transparency and trust between consumers and businesses across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,661,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £983.8M

