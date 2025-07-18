Trustpilot Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Trustpilot Group Plc ( (GB:TRST) ) has provided an announcement.

Trustpilot Group Plc announced a recent transaction involving the purchase of 50,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, which aims to cancel the acquired shares, reflects Trustpilot’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TRST) stock is a Hold with a £3.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trustpilot Group Plc stock, see the GB:TRST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Neutral.

Trustpilot Group Plc shows strong financial performance with improving profitability and stable cash flow generation, which is a significant strength. However, technical indicators suggest the stock is overbought, and the high P/E ratio indicates overvaluation, presenting risks to potential investors.

More about Trustpilot Group Plc

Trustpilot Group Plc operates in the online review industry, providing a platform for consumers to share feedback on businesses. It focuses on enhancing trust and transparency between consumers and companies through its review services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,777,835

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.11B

