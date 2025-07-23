Trustpilot Continues Share Buyback Programme with Recent Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Trustpilot Group Plc ( (GB:TRST) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Trustpilot Group Plc announced the repurchase of 50,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This move, which has seen the company purchase over 5.6 million shares since March 2025, aims to cancel the repurchased shares, potentially impacting the company’s share value and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TRST) stock is a Buy with a £220.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trustpilot Group Plc stock, see the GB:TRST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Neutral.

Trustpilot Group Plc shows strong financial performance with improving profitability and stable cash flow generation, which is a significant strength. However, technical indicators suggest the stock is overbought, and the high P/E ratio indicates overvaluation, presenting risks to potential investors.

More about Trustpilot Group Plc

Trustpilot Group Plc operates in the online review industry, providing a platform for consumers to share and read reviews about businesses. The company focuses on enhancing transparency and trust between businesses and consumers across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,743,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.09B

