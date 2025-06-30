Trustpilot Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Trustpilot Group Plc ( (GB:TRST) ) is now available.

Trustpilot Group Plc announced that its total voting rights consist of 410,849,865 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote at the company’s general meetings. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TRST) stock is a Buy with a £215.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trustpilot Group Plc stock, see the GB:TRST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Neutral.

Trustpilot Group Plc shows strong financial performance with improving profitability and cash flow metrics, but the stock’s high P/E ratio raises concerns about valuation. Technical analysis suggests mixed signals, with the stock trading below some long-term averages. The absence of earnings call data means less clarity on future guidance.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TRST stock, click here.

More about Trustpilot Group Plc

Trustpilot Group Plc operates in the online review industry, providing a platform for consumers to share reviews and feedback on businesses and services. The company focuses on enhancing transparency and trust between consumers and businesses across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,002,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £982.1M

Find detailed analytics on TRST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue