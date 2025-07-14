Trustpilot Advances Share Buyback Programme with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Trustpilot Group Plc ( (GB:TRST) ) just unveiled an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc announced a recent transaction involving the purchase of 50,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This strategic move, which has seen the company buy back over 5.3 million shares since March 2025, is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in the company’s financial health.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Outperform.

Trustpilot Group Plc’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and an attractive valuation, suggesting the stock is undervalued. Technical indicators show moderate performance with some resistance at higher levels, but the overall financial health and low P/E ratio position the company well for future growth.

More about Trustpilot Group Plc

Trustpilot Group Plc operates in the online review industry, providing a platform for consumers to share feedback on businesses and services. The company focuses on enhancing transparency and trust in the marketplace by enabling users to read and write reviews about various companies globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,683,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.03B

