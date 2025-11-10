Trustpilot Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Trustpilot Group Plc ( (GB:TRST) ) has provided an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc announced the purchase of 215,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. Since the program’s initiation in September 2025, Trustpilot has acquired over 5 million shares for cancellation, reflecting its strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Neutral.

Trustpilot Group Plc’s financial performance is a strong point, with significant revenue growth and improving profitability metrics. However, the technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the valuation suggests the stock is overvalued with a very high P/E ratio. These factors contribute to a moderate overall stock score.

More about Trustpilot Group Plc

Trustpilot Group Plc operates in the online review industry, providing a platform for consumers to share reviews and feedback on various businesses and services. The company focuses on enhancing transparency and trust between consumers and companies across multiple markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,959,964

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £739.1M

