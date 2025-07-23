Trulieve Expands Beverage Line with New THC-Infused Energy Drink

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Trulieve Cannabis ( (TSE:TRUL) ) has issued an update.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has announced the expanded distribution of its Onward premium beverages and the launch of Upward, a new THC-infused energy drink, available in Florida and Illinois. This expansion includes new distribution partnerships with Romano Beverage and Anheuser-Busch, allowing the beverages to be available at hundreds of stores, enhancing Trulieve’s market positioning and offering consumers a variety of flavors designed for active and wellness-focused lifestyles.

Trulieve Cannabis’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance and valuation challenges. The company demonstrates strong revenue growth and a healthy gross margin, but persistent profitability issues and cash flow volatility weigh heavily. Technical indicators suggest a favorable trend, but the negative P/E ratio highlights valuation concerns. The absence of earnings call and corporate events analysis in the score calculation directs focus on these financial and technical aspects.

More about Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company operating as a multi-state operator in the U.S., with significant market presence in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. The company focuses on retail and distribution expansion through a hub strategy, offering innovative, high-quality cannabis products to enhance customer experiences and accessibility.

Average Trading Volume: 132,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$1.16B

