TruGolf Holdings Regains Nasdaq Compliance by July 2025

TruGolf Holdings ( (TRUG) ) has provided an announcement.

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with several listing requirements, including market value, bid price, and shareholders’ equity. After a hearing on May 15, 2025, the company was granted temporary exceptions to regain compliance, which it achieved by July 17, 2025, through strategic financial maneuvers such as converting notes into stock and exercising warrants, thereby exceeding the required shareholders’ equity for continued listing.

The most recent analyst rating on (TRUG) stock is a Buy with a $50.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TruGolf Holdings stock, see the TRUG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TRUG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TRUG is a Underperform.

TruGolf Holdings faces substantial financial challenges, with ongoing losses and high leverage resulting in a low financial performance score. Technical analysis indicates bearish trends, and valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings. Corporate events provide mixed implications, but the financial and technical weaknesses dominate the overall assessment.

More about TruGolf Holdings

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. operates in the golf industry, focusing on providing innovative golf simulation technology and related products. The company aims to enhance the golfing experience through advanced simulation systems, catering to both individual enthusiasts and commercial enterprises.

Average Trading Volume: 237,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.15M

