TruFin Announces Significant Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

TruFin ( (GB:TRU) ) has shared an update.

TruFin plc announced the acquisition of 250,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 98.00 pence per share, with plans to cancel these shares. This purchase exceeded 50% of the average daily traded volume on the London Stock Exchange over the previous 20 trading days, indicating a significant buyback move. The total number of ordinary shares with voting rights now stands at 103,354,449, impacting shareholders’ calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRU is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 74 reflects TruFin’s strong financial turnaround, supported by robust revenue and cash flow growth, and strategic share buybacks. Technical analysis suggests caution due to overbought signals, and the moderate valuation presents a balanced risk-reward profile.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TRU stock, click here.

More about TruFin

TruFin plc is a holding company for three growth-focused technology businesses operating in niche markets, including early payment provision, invoice finance, and mobile games publishing. The company was admitted to AIM in February 2018 and trades under the ticker symbol: TRU.

Average Trading Volume: 198,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £102.1M

See more data about TRU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue