TruFin Acquires and Cancels Own Shares, Adjusts Voting Rights

TruFin ( (GB:TRU) ) has shared an announcement.

TruFin announced the acquisition of 25,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 96.00 pence per share, with plans to cancel these shares. This transaction adjusts the total number of voting shares to 103,834,774, impacting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRU is a Outperform.

TruFin’s strong financial turnaround, strategic corporate actions, and reasonable valuation contribute positively to its stock score. Technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought signals. The company’s proactive buyback strategy reinforces confidence in its future performance.

More about TruFin

TruFin plc is a holding company that encompasses three technology businesses focused on growth within niche markets, specifically in early payment provision, invoice finance, and mobile games publishing. The company has been trading on AIM since February 2018 under the ticker symbol TRU.

Average Trading Volume: 170,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £96.1M

