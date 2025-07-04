TruFin Acquires and Cancels 40,000 Ordinary Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TruFin ( (GB:TRU) ) has provided an announcement.

TruFin plc announced the acquisition of 40,000 of its own Ordinary Shares, which it plans to cancel. This transaction affects the total number of shares with voting rights, now totaling 104,277,439. This move may impact shareholders’ calculations regarding their interests under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRU is a Outperform.

TruFin’s strong financial turnaround, strategic corporate actions, and reasonable valuation contribute positively to its stock score. Technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought signals. The company’s proactive buyback strategy reinforces confidence in its future performance.

More about TruFin

TruFin plc is a holding company comprising three growth-focused technology businesses operating in niche markets, including early payment provision, invoice finance, and mobile games publishing. The company was admitted to AIM in February 2018 and trades under the ticker symbol TRU.

Average Trading Volume: 176,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £92.32M

