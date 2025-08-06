TruFin Acquires and Cancels 200,000 Ordinary Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from TruFin ( (GB:TRU) ).

TruFin plc has acquired 200,000 of its own Ordinary Shares from the market, exceeding 50% of the average daily traded volume on the London Stock Exchange in the preceding 20 trading days. This strategic move, executed at the discretion of Panmure Liberum, is intended to cancel the purchased shares, potentially impacting the company’s share structure and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRU is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 74 reflects TruFin’s strong financial turnaround, supported by robust revenue and cash flow growth, and strategic share buybacks. Technical analysis suggests caution due to overbought signals, and the moderate valuation presents a balanced risk-reward profile.

More about TruFin

TruFin plc is a holding company comprising three growth-focused technology businesses operating in niche markets: early payment provision, invoice finance, and mobile games publishing. The company was admitted to AIM in February 2018 and trades under the ticker symbol TRU.

Average Trading Volume: 198,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £102.1M

