Truecaller Expands Share Buyback Program to Enhance Market Position

The latest announcement is out from Truecaller AB Class B ( ($SE:TRUE.B) ).

Truecaller AB has announced the repurchase of 175,000 of its own B shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which began in May 2025 and will continue until the 2026 Annual General Meeting. This initiative allows the company to buy back up to 10% of its total shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. The recent acquisition increases Truecaller’s total holding of its own shares to 2.69% of the outstanding capital, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen its market position.

Truecaller is a leading global platform that specializes in verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. The company aims to facilitate safe and relevant conversations between individuals and businesses, particularly focusing on combating fraud and unwanted communication prevalent in digital economies, especially in emerging markets. Truecaller serves over 450 million active users and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

YTD Price Performance: -3.78%

Average Trading Volume: 1,102,612

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK16.67B

