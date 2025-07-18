Truecaller AB Reports Strong Growth in 2025 Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Truecaller AB Class B ( ($SE:TRUE.B) ) has issued an announcement.

Truecaller AB’s interim report for the first half of 2025 highlights a 12% increase in net sales to SEK 993.3 million, with a notable 21% rise in EBITDA excluding incentive costs. The company saw substantial growth in user numbers, particularly in India, the Middle East, and Africa, despite a slight decrease in profit after tax. The report underscores Truecaller’s expanding market reach and operational efficiency, reflecting its strong positioning in the telecommunications sector.

Truecaller AB is a company operating in the telecommunications industry, primarily known for its caller identification, call-blocking, and spam detection services. The company focuses on enhancing communication safety and efficiency, with a significant market presence in regions such as India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Average Trading Volume: 932,190

Current Market Cap: SEK22.68B

