True North Underdelivers on Copper Production Goals

True North Copper Limited (TNC) has been queried by ASX regarding its significant underperformance in copper metal production for Q4 2023, achieving less than half of its projected 160t to 300t. Despite previous expectations for increased production based on metallurgical advice and operational changes, TNC faced unexpected setbacks due to equipment and power issues.

