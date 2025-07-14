True North Copper Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

True North Copper ( (AU:TNC) ) has provided an announcement.

True North Copper Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Paul Cronin acquiring 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition increases his total holdings to 3,194,564 shares, potentially strengthening his influence within the company and signaling confidence in its future prospects.

More about True North Copper

True North Copper Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and production of copper resources. The company is involved in the extraction and sale of copper, positioning itself as a key player in the copper market.

Average Trading Volume: 315,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$48.41M

