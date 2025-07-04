Troubadour Resources Adopts New Omnibus Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Troubadour Resources ( (TSE:TR) ) has provided an announcement.

Troubadour Resources Inc. has adopted a new omnibus incentive plan, replacing its previous stock option plan. This plan, approved by shareholders and the TSX Venture Exchange, allows for the issuance of incentive stock options and restricted share units to eligible personnel. The plan aims to align with regulatory guidance and enhance the company’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel by offering a broader range of equity-based incentives.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on developing critical mineral and precious metal properties with high upside and expansion potential. Its flagship project is the Senneville Gold-Copper Project located in the Val d’Or Mining Camp in Quebec, Canada.

