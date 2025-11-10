Triveni Turbine Limited Strengthens Operations with Key Appointments and Office Relocation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Triveni Turbine Limited ( (IN:TRITURBINE) ).

Triveni Turbine Limited announced the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its internal auditor for another three years. The company also approved its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, and decided to shift its registered and corporate office within Noida, Uttar Pradesh. These strategic moves are expected to strengthen the company’s operational framework and maintain transparency in its financial practices, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence.

More about Triveni Turbine Limited

Triveni Turbine Limited operates in the engineering industry, focusing on the manufacturing and supply of steam turbines. The company caters to a wide range of industrial sectors, providing energy-efficient solutions and services to enhance operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 32,112

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 163.8B INR

